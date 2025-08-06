Five changemakers to receive pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa awards

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Five individuals from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been selected for the Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awards 2025 in recognition of their outstanding work in climate change action and digital storytelling.

The awards will be presented on August 9 at the Hakim Abdus Salam library Hall, Haripur, during the 7th edition of the Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit – the largest youth event in the province.

The summit and awards are being organized by Metrix Pakistan in collaboration with the District Youth Office Haripur and the Youth Affairs Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Founder of the Pride of KP Awards and CEO of Metrix Pakistan Hassan Nisar told APP on Wednesday that the awards were launched to honour young people making a real difference in their communities. “In a time when misinformation is high, these awardees are using their skills and platforms to create positive change. It is time our local heroes get recognition not just internationally, but also at home,” he said.

He said more than 500 nominations were received from across the province. Every application was carefully reviewed and the final selection was made purely on merit to ensure those making the greatest impact are honoured.

Two individuals will be awarded for climate action. Asad Zargar will be honoured for leading climate education and plantation campaigns in rural KP, focusing on climate resilience and youth empowerment.

Fatima Faraz Hoti, a UNICEF Foresight Fellow and national youth policy adviser, will be recognised for combining grassroots activism with policy work, leading the “Pak-Youth Diaries” campaign, representing Pakistan at the UN Water Conference, drafting the National Digital Literacy Framework, and authoring Peshawar’s first Air Quality Report.

Three others will receive awards for content creation. Haris Khan, a visual storyteller from Haripur, is being recognised for promoting the city’s culture and landscapes through photography and videography. Rehan Awan will be awarded for highlighting Haripur’s historic architecture and heritage through creative storytelling.

Saad Khan, founder of “The Hazaraywal” platform, is being honoured for promoting the Hazara region’s languages and identities, including Hindko and Gojri.

Hassan Nisar said the awards are not just a title but a way to inspire others. “This is a spotlight on changemakers who are shaping the future of our province,” he added.

The ceremony is expected to be attended by youth leaders, policymakers, and creative professionals from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and will be one of the main highlights of this year’s youth summit.