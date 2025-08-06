Open Menu

Governor Launches Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign With US, Iranian Consuls General At Governor House

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2025 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi formally launched the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 2025 at the Governor House on Wednesday.

The event was attended by Iranian Consul General Ali Banafshekhah, American Consul General Shante Moore, and staff members from both consulates.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling in the lawn of the Governor House.

The Iranian and American Consuls General also planted saplings as part of the campaign.

During the event, the visiting dignitaries were briefed on the historical trees and various fruit-bearing and climate-resilient plants grown at the Governor House.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Kundi emphasized the urgent need to address climate change through forest conservation and reforestation.

He highlighted that collective efforts are essential to achieve a greener Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Climate change is a global challenge, and tree plantation is a vital step toward environmental protection,” he said.

