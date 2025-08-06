Financial Relief For Gomal University As KP Govt Approve Rs 2.581 Billion Special Grant
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2025 | 02:50 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) A special grant of Rs 2.581 billion for Gomal University has been approved for the fiscal year 2025-26 on the special directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, marking a major step toward resolving longstanding financial issues of the university.
According to a spokesman for Gomal University, the announcement was made during the Senate meeting held at the Higher Education Department’s Committee Room, chaired by Provincial Minister for Higher Education and Pro-Vice Chancellor Meena Khan Afridi.
The university’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, along with representatives from the Finance and Establishment departments, the Higher Education Commission (HEC), and other Senate members, attended the meeting.
The spokesman said the Vice Chancellor presented a detailed briefing on the FY 2025-26 budget, including the revenue framework, funding sources, and a performance review of the previous fiscal year 2024-25.
Highlighting the budget’s key components, the spokesman confirmed that the increased regular grant, raised from Rs 900 million to Rs 2.
581 billion, would primarily be used to resolve pension-related issues faced by retired university staff, a long-pending concern.
The spokesman further stated that the meeting also reviewed the university’s solarization initiative, aimed at achieving sustainable energy use and reducing operational costs. Senate members appreciated the efforts and termed the project a forward-looking move.
Commending financial transparency, the Senate expressed satisfaction over the third-party audit report, while also recognizing the positive impact of digital reforms such as the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system and biometric attendance, which have improved administrative efficiency.
On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr. Zafar Iqbal congratulated Chief Minister Gandapur on assuming the role of Chancellor of the province’s public universities. He expressed optimism that KP’s higher education sector would witness significant development under his leadership.
Recent Stories
Young storytellers' camp kicks off at Sharjah University City
Asia Cup 2025: Fake tickets go for online sale for exorbitant prices
DG ISPR dismisses reports of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir becoming president
Emirates embarks on major partnership with FC Bayern Munich
UAE President to begin official visit to Russia on Thursday
Sadia Iqbal gets Category ‘A’ central contract for 2025-26 season
UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General, Bolivian President on Indepe ..
Dubai International Holy Quran Award concludes preliminary judging phase
Youth make up half of workforce in UAE labour market: Abdulrahman Al Awar
COP30 announces council on climate change adaptation
China opens 128 shipping routes for Silk Road Maritime Transport
Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers worst coral decline on record
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five changemakers to receive pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa awards3 minutes ago
-
Financial relief for Gomal University as KP Govt approve Rs 2.581 Billion special grant3 minutes ago
-
PML-N always advocated talks, PTI refused: Rana Sanaullah3 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed, SI injured in encounter13 minutes ago
-
Punjab Ombudsman office holds awareness seminar13 minutes ago
-
DG ISPR dismisses reports of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir becoming president16 minutes ago
-
Two news bills introduced, two ordinances laid in NA33 minutes ago
-
RPO reviews ‘Police Development Projects’1 hour ago
-
Pakistan ramps up fight against climate change: Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali1 hour ago
-
Governor KP vows to promote investment-friendly image of province1 hour ago
-
2 dies after consuming suspected poisonous food in Patoki1 hour ago
-
Tando Adam wins football tournament held in connection with independence day celebrations1 hour ago