Bilawal Bhutto Condemns Attack On FC Personnel In Karak
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2025 | 03:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a vehicle carrying Frontier Corps (FC) personnel in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Expressing deep sorrow over the martyrdom of 4 FC personnel, including the driver, Bilawal extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred personnel—Mahmood Shah, Shahid, Abdul Rauf, and Shahpur.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari praised the bravery, dedication, and sacrifice of the martyred soldiers, stating that their commitment to duty will never be forgotten.
He reaffirmed his resolve that every drop of blood shed by the martyrs would be avenged and that the terrorists responsible would be held accountable.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Mart Project to be a landmark in international trade: DG NLC
District Administration fully engaged in maintaining civic governance; Spokesman
Health Deptt constitutes committee to probe complaints in recruitment
New 100 MGD Hub Canal to be inaugurated on August 13: Mayor Karachi
Governor hosts 'Mushaira' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq Azadi Celebrations'
Minister Tarar vows media reforms, backs journalists' rights in information comm ..
Aid agencies sound alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs operating in Gaza
BFA busted fake butter production unit in Quetta
Special student Tayyaba Majeed achieves distinction in BA Degree
High Commission of Malaysia, hosts 3C Forum for MTCP, alumni
SAU organizes sports competitions for female students under “Maraka-e-Haq” T ..
Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar reviews Quetta Development Pack ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Maulana Azad meets Governor KP, discusses religious harmony, unity3 minutes ago
-
District Administration fully engaged in maintaining civic governance; Spokesman56 minutes ago
-
Health Deptt constitutes committee to probe complaints in recruitment56 minutes ago
-
New 100 MGD Hub Canal to be inaugurated on August 13: Mayor Karachi56 minutes ago
-
Governor hosts 'Mushaira' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq Azadi Celebrations'56 minutes ago
-
Minister Tarar vows media reforms, backs journalists' rights in information committee57 minutes ago
-
BFA busted fake butter production unit in Quetta49 minutes ago
-
Special student Tayyaba Majeed achieves distinction in BA Degree49 minutes ago
-
High Commission of Malaysia, hosts 3C Forum for MTCP, alumni49 minutes ago
-
SAU organizes sports competitions for female students under “Maraka-e-Haq” Theme49 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar reviews Quetta Development Package projects2 hours ago
-
Fire on FC vehicle in Karak martyred four security personnel: Police49 minutes ago