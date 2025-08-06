Open Menu

Bilawal Bhutto Condemns Attack On FC Personnel In Karak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Bilawal Bhutto condemns attack on FC personnel in Karak

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a vehicle carrying Frontier Corps (FC) personnel in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Expressing deep sorrow over the martyrdom of 4 FC personnel, including the driver, Bilawal extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred personnel—Mahmood Shah, Shahid, Abdul Rauf, and Shahpur.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari praised the bravery, dedication, and sacrifice of the martyred soldiers, stating that their commitment to duty will never be forgotten.

He reaffirmed his resolve that every drop of blood shed by the martyrs would be avenged and that the terrorists responsible would be held accountable.

