SU Participates In International Conference At University Of Peshawar’s Summer Campus
Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2025 | 03:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Under the leadership of the Chairman of the Department of Geography, University of Sindh Dr. Soojomal Meghwar, the entire faculty of the department participated for the first time in a four-day international conference held at the University of Peshawar’s summer campus in Baragali.
The international conference, themed "Nexus of Climate Change and DRR: Anticipatory Actions", was organized by the Department of Geography and Geomatics at the University of Peshawar.
A 17-member delegation included Professor Dr. Shafique Ahmed Junejo, Shaista Naz Khan, Muhib Ali Laghari, Saadullah Rahoo and others actively took part in the conference discussions.
A total of 11 quality research papers were presented by the Sindh University delegation.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, Dr. Soojomal Meghwar said that this event marks a historic milestone and a proud achievement in the academic history of their department.
He highlighted that the enthusiastic participation and commitment of the faculty reflect the growing research culture and strong spirit of collaboration within the department.
Soojomal said that the event provided a vital platform for critical dialogue, knowledge exchange, and networking among academics and professionals from across the country and beyond.
