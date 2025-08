Motorcyclist killed on road

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) A youth was killed in a motorcycle-dumper collision in the jurisdiction

of Sillanwali police station on Wednesday.

According to the police, Manzar Abbas of Zafarabad of Sillanwali city was traveling

on his motorcycle when he was hit by a speeding dumper near Royal Marriage Hall.

He died on the spot due to multiple injuries.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Sillanwali.

The driver fled away while the police took the vehicle into custody and launched a search

operation to apprehend the accused.