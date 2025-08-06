PML-N always advocated talks, PTI refused: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said Wednesday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) believed that political dialogue was way forward to resolve all the national and political issues.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said political dialogue was essential for national stability.

He said that the Prime Minister has repeatedly invited the opposition to engage in discussions within the Parliament and has even offered to initiate talks through the Speaker’s chamber.

PML-N had always called for dialogue, but the PTI was never willing to engage in talks.

He added that political issues must be addressed through serious dialogue and a constructive approach.

Answering a question, he said that PML-N leaders were falsely implicated in cases carrying the death penalty during PTI’s tenure.

PTI leadership used to demand evidence and punishment, but now, when verdicts are being delivered, they claim they are being targeted, he added.