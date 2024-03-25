Open Menu

20 Kite Sellers Held In DG Khan

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2024 | 08:13 PM

Dera Ghazi Khan Police claimed to have arrested 20 persons involved in the illegal business of kites and metallic string during the ongoing crackdown across the division

According to RPO office sources, the police got cases registered against 38 outlaws.

Different teams of police seized 2002 kits and 189 metallic string packets from the outlaws.

RPO Sajjad Hassan Khan stated that strict action would be taken against the persons who were found involved in the business of kites.

Nobody would be allowed to play havoc with the lives of citizens.

