Two Factories Sealed Over Pollution
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) The Environment Protection Department (EPD) has sealed two factories on Multan Road for violating smog regulations here on Sunday.
The factories, identified as Maria B Ocean Dyeing and Friends Thermopore, were shut down after failing to control smoke emission, contributing to the city’s smog problem.
EPD Lahore’s Assistant Director Ali Ijaz, leading the Anti-Smog Squads, conducted inspections on Multan Road, targeting various factories for non-compliance with environmental standards. The actions taken reflect the directives of the Judicial Water and Environment Commission and the Director-General of Environmental Protection Department Punjab, emphasizing the government’s commitment to addressing the health hazards posed by air pollution.
Assistant Director Ali Ijaz stated that factory owners causing pollution will not be permitted to compromise public health and that legal actions will be enforced against such entities. The crackdown is part of a broader initiative to combat the annual smog crisis that plagues Lahore, often ranking it among the world’s most polluted cities.
The administration’s zero-tolerance policy towards environmental violations includes the inspection and monitoring of industrial units previously declared fit.
