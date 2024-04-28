Aligarh Institute Of Technology (AIT) Organized Eid Milan Celebrations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2024 | 05:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Aligarh Institute of Technology (AIT) organized Eid Milan get-together that was attended by the Registrar of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET), Cdre. (r), Syed Sarfraz Ali, Cdre. (r) Salim Siddiqui, Convenor IT Committee of AIT, Farrukh Nizami, Deans, HODs and a large number of Aligs including the members of executive committee.
Highlighting the importance of celebrating Eid in the spirit of brotherhood, Chancellor Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology ( SSUET) Jawaid Anwar said that the month-long fasting ends with the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr which symbolizes a reward for their fasting and self-restraint. Eid-ul-Fitr is observed with great enthusiasm and the celebration perks up the spirit inherent in all the festivity.
On the auspicious occasion, Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said “The celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr not only has religious essence but also carries a social connotation.
It is a day of forgiveness and charity and the day is also meant to bring peace and conciliation.”
Since it has become difficult to make both ends meet in such a severe recession, Chancellor Jawaid Anwar announced that the salary scale revision of employees has been approved.
Addressing the gathering, Convenor AIT, Engr. Muhammad Arshad Khan said that tolerance exists no more in our society. We do not bother to remember the struggles and efforts of our ancestors anymore.
“You may go against the ideology, but not against the person. Don’t give preference to your ego and personal interest over the organization or institution, it will ruin the whole setup,” Mr Arshad Khan added.
Earlier Principal AIT, Shahid Jameel presented the welcome address.
