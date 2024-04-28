Open Menu

Nassem Ur Rehman Demands For Non-stop Train From Quetta To Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2024 | 05:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister on Environment, Naseem ur Rehman in meeting with DS Railways demanded that the Pakistan Railways should launch a non-stop train on the route of Quetta to Karachi, in a bid to facilitate the passenger and cater the needs of the people of Balochistan.

He emphasized that the railway administration should take necessary steps to run a non-stop train from Quetta to Karachi on immediate basis in order to improve the railway's network and services in Balochistan, said a press release.

He also asked for the restoration of Akbar Express from Quetta division, so that the long-standing demand of the people would be met.

Naseem Ur Rahman in a meeting with DS Railways Quetta further said that Pakistan Railways should give priority to Quetta Division for providing better travel facilities to the people.

He stressed for the restoration of train service in Balochistan and early completion of on-going projects of Pakistan Railway authority which would create better business opportunities for the local people in the province.

Naseem ur Rahman assured DS Railways that the Balochistan government and his party would provide all possible support to resolve the issues permanently, facing by the Pakistan Railways for improving the efficiency of the department.

