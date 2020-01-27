200 flour bags given to people at subsidized rate in Faisalabad

The food department gave 200 flour bags to people at subsidized rates in Chak No.102-JB Burj Mandi on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The food department gave 200 flour bags to people at subsidized rates in Chak No.102-JB Burj Mandi on Monday.

Local administration sources said on Monday that flour bags were made available at the outhouse of Numberdar Rizwan Chattha from where people purchased it on government-fixed rates.

He said the step was taken in the best interest of general public to save them from exploitation as flour bag was being sold at exorbitant rates in the open market.

Vice Chairman National Peace & Religious Harmony Committee Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf Chattha and others were also present on the occasion.

They monitor the fair distribution of flour bags on subsidized rates to the resident of Burj Mandi, spokesman added.