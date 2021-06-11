21 deaths, 247 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed 21 lives, while 247 new cases of the pandemic were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours on Friday and total number of cases reached 343,499.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,after the new deaths reports, the death toll turned 10,457 while 320,912 cases recovered so far.

The P&SHD confirmed that 85 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,1 in Kasur,1 in Sheikhupura,4 in Nankana Sahib,18 in Rawalpindi,2 in Attock,2 in Jhelum,1 in Chakwal,2 in Gujranwala,1 in Hafizabad,4 in Sialkot,3 in Gujrat,13 in Faisalabad,2 in Toba Tek Singh,2 in Jhang,7 in Sargodha,5 in Khushab,33 in Multan,1 in Vehari,8 in Khanewal,1 in Lodhran,7 in Muzaffargarh,11 in Dera Ghazi Khan,3 in Layyah,6 in Rajanpur,12 in Rahimyar Khan,8 in Bahawalpur,1 in Okara, and 8 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 5,357,960 tests for COVID-19 so far.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.