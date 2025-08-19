21 Injured In Chiniot Traffic Accidents
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2025 | 07:50 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 20 road traffic accidents in Chiniot over the last 24 hours, rescuing 21 injured individuals. Among the injured were 18 men and 3 women.
According to APP correspondent, out of the 21 injured, 17 people received minor injuries and were discharged on the spot after receiving immediate medical aid.
Four individuals sustained serious injuries and were shifted to relevant hospitals in a Rescue 1122 van after receiving first aid. Rescue 1122 teams provided prompt medical assistance, ensuring timely treatment for those affected in the accidents.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure
Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador
UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy
Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau
FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..
Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..
Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman
Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer
SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MD WASA visits city after rain to supervise dewatering operation1 minute ago
-
DC stresses zero tolerance against dengue larvae1 minute ago
-
21 injured in Chiniot traffic accidents1 minute ago
-
CS Balochistan terms Urban Forest Park need of hour1 minute ago
-
DC Shaheed Benazirabad directs to shift all LPG shops outside residential areas2 minutes ago
-
DC orders timely evacuation of population from potential flood affected areas11 minutes ago
-
Rapid medical response to be ensured in flood-hit areas: Mustafa Kamal11 minutes ago
-
DC visits One Unit Colony to inspect cleanliness11 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 on high alert after rainfall11 minutes ago
-
Disaster Risk Reduction expo held in AJK11 minutes ago
-
Mega drinking water project to be launched in Rawalpindi Div with 1,151 filtration plants11 minutes ago
-
Newborn abduction drama ends: Father, accomplices held in ICT Police operation11 minutes ago