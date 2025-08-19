21 injured in Chiniot traffic accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 20 road traffic accidents in Chiniot over the last 24 hours, rescuing 21 injured individuals. Among the injured were 18 men and 3 women.

According to APP correspondent, out of the 21 injured, 17 people received minor injuries and were discharged on the spot after receiving immediate medical aid.

Four individuals sustained serious injuries and were shifted to relevant hospitals in a Rescue 1122 van after receiving first aid. Rescue 1122 teams provided prompt medical assistance, ensuring timely treatment for those affected in the accidents.

APP/mha/378