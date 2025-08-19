PFA Cracks Down On Unsafe Meat In Chiniot
Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 08:00 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority Chiniot on Tuesday has arrested a gang involved in the illegal trade of unsafe meat in Chiniot.
Deputy Director Operations Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza, leading the Food Safety Team, recovered 200 kg of extremely unsafe meat from a sick animal, which was subsequently destroyed in a sewer near the bypass.
A case has been registered against the accused for engaging in the illegal business of counterfeiting. The accused was found to be without necessary records, and a veterinary specialist team inspected the meat, declaring it unsafe for consumption.
This operation is part of the authority's ongoing efforts to ensure food safety and protect public health.
APP/mha/378
