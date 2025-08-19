Balocistan Games: Quetta Division Wins Title, New Talent Emerges
Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 08:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The second Balochistan Games came to a close with Quetta Division emerging as the champion. The event, which saw participation from players across the province, brought new talent to the fore and provided a platform for young athletes to showcase their skills.
Addressing the closing ceremony, Adviser to the Chief Minister for Sports Meena Majeed, Sports Secretary Dura Baloch, and Director General Sports Yasir Bazai praised the organization of the games, saying it had successfully promoted healthy activities among the youth.
Meena Majeed highlighted the participation of female players as a matter of pride, while Dura Baloch emphasized that the event had provided opportunities for young athletes to excel.
She said that the games would help in the National Games and that Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti's vision to attract youth towards healthy activities through sports development was bearing fruit. Dura Baloch added that the Sports Department would continue to organize various sports competitions throughout the year, providing opportunities for young athletes to shine.
Yasir Bazai, Director General Sports, said that the department was working on the special instructions of the Chief Minister and Sports Adviser to promote sports in the province. He congratulated the successful teams and praised the participation of male and female players.
The officials congratulated the winning teams and distributed prizes and trophies.

