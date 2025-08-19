Open Menu

DC Shaheed Benazirabad Directs To Shift All LPG Shops Outside Residential Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2025 | 07:50 PM

DC Shaheed Benazirabad directs to shift all LPG shops outside residential areas

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abdul Samad Nizamani has directed to shift all LPG gas shops outside residential areas within one week. DC warned that in case of violation of order, strict action and a large-scale crackdown will be carried out against them.

The directives came during a meeting held on Tuesday at DC Office, chaired by DC. He said that LPG is a highly dangerous and safety can only be ensured by strictly following precautionary measures.

He warned that shops operating without standard operating procedures (SOPs) or in violation of the orders will be sealed, and heavy fines will be imposed on the owners.

The DC emphasized that compliance is mandatory and failure to do so will not be tolerated. During the meeting, LPG dealers assured him that they would shift their shops outside populated areas within the given time frame and ensure implementation of SOPs in letter and spirit.

APP/rzq-nsm

Recent Stories

SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new org ..

SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure

3 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador

Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador

3 hours ago
 UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Form ..

UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway

3 hours ago
 Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 ..

Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest

3 hours ago
 US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump ..

US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy

4 hours ago
 Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bil ..

Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..

4 hours ago
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau

UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau

4 hours ago
 FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax ..

FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..

4 hours ago
 Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitaria ..

Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..

4 hours ago
 Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmak ..

Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman

4 hours ago
 vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Ex ..

Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer

4 hours ago
 SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas i ..

SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan