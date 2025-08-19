DC Shaheed Benazirabad Directs To Shift All LPG Shops Outside Residential Areas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2025 | 07:50 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abdul Samad Nizamani has directed to shift all LPG gas shops outside residential areas within one week. DC warned that in case of violation of order, strict action and a large-scale crackdown will be carried out against them.
The directives came during a meeting held on Tuesday at DC Office, chaired by DC. He said that LPG is a highly dangerous and safety can only be ensured by strictly following precautionary measures.
He warned that shops operating without standard operating procedures (SOPs) or in violation of the orders will be sealed, and heavy fines will be imposed on the owners.
The DC emphasized that compliance is mandatory and failure to do so will not be tolerated. During the meeting, LPG dealers assured him that they would shift their shops outside populated areas within the given time frame and ensure implementation of SOPs in letter and spirit.
APP/rzq-nsm
