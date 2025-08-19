MD WASA Visits City After Rain To Supervise Dewatering Operation
Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 07:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Sohail Qadir Cheema has paid emergency visits to various parts of the city after recent rainfall and directed the field staff to take immediate measures for prompt drainage of rainwater.
During his visit to Gulshan Colony B-block, Bhatta Stop, Saif Abad, and other locations on Jhang Road, he personally reviewed the ongoing dewatering operations and instructed the WASA officials to intensify efforts for public relief.
He directed the operations staff to urgently carry out desilting of the main line in Gulshan Colony B-block and said that rainwater must be removed from Bhatta Stop Road and Saif Abad within shortest possible time by utilizing all available resources.
He appreciated the field staff for their timely action and said that all ponding points across the city were cleared through the effective use of dewatering sets and sucker machines.
He said that through round-the-clock operation of machinery combined with staff dedication, the agency succeeded in ensuring water drainage from critical points.
He said that rainwater was successfully removed from Minerva Club Road, Millat Chowk, Millat Road and Station Chowk. Similarly, Jhang Road, GTS Chowk near Rescue 1122, Sargodha Road near Lasani Pully, Jaranwala Road, Satiana Road, Dijkot Road T-Chowk and Captain Nisar Akbar Chowk were also cleared of accumulated water, he added.
The WASA MD said that all major city roads and central intersections have now been cleared and normal traffic flow was restored.
He said that the citizens’ complaints registered through the toll-free helpline 1334 were addressed on priority, ensuring that reported water logging points were quickly resolved.
He said that WASA is committed to provide efficient drainage services particularly during the monsoon season and no negligence in the operation of pumping machinery or field response would be tolerated.
Deputy Managing Director Services Ikramullah Chaudhry, Director Operations Makhdoom Babar, Assistant Director Ahmad Raza and others were also present on the occasion.
