CS Balochistan terms Urban Forest Park need of hour

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan Tuesday while terming planting trees as an ongoing charity said that plants and trees are integral for human health and relief from diseases.

Expressing views while inaugurating the Urban Forest Park, he said in order to overcome the ever increasing air pollution, it is our moral and national duty to plant a tree and take its due care.

He said increasing the forest areas is the need of the hour which could not only make the environment clean but also get rid of environmental pollution.

Highlighting the importance of Urban Forest Park project, the CS said that it aims to improve the climate conditions of the provincial capital, reduce increasing temperature and maintaining the air quality index in the city.

By reducing the emission of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases, we could prevent the effects of global warming and climate change, he added.

Shakeel Qadir said various initiatives were underway to establish more parks for the welfare of the public so that recreational and leisure spaces could be increased for the public, such parks were important for the entertainment of the public and a pleasant environment.