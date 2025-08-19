Open Menu

DC Stresses Zero Tolerance Against Dengue Larvae

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2025 | 07:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir has stressed zero tolerance against dengue larvae and directed to intensify surveillance across the district.

Presiding over the meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for dengue prevention, he declared that current days are highly sensitive for the growth of dengue larvae and no negligence in surveillance and eradication efforts would be tolerated.

He also reviewed the ongoing anti-dengue measures in details and directed that all field teams should keep their eyes open and remain fully alert to the threat.

He said that hotspots must be checked thoroughly and larvae should be destroyed immediately. He said that both indoor and outdoor teams should enhance their activities without any slackness.

He categorically mentioned that district administration cannot afford any lapse in inspection or response as dengue poses a serious threat to public health during this sensitive period.

To intensify field operations, he directed that the team activities must be visible and strictly monitored at all levels.

He underscored the importance of community engagement and said that public awareness campaigns must continue side by side with surveillance and eradication drives as only an informed and vigilant public can complement government efforts in combating dengue.

He directed the assistant commissioners to hold Tehsil Emergency Response Committee meetings on a regular basis to ensure accountability and consistency in preventive actions.

The Deputy Commissioner also issued special instructions for conducting clean sweep activities in high-risk union councils. He said that proactive measures in these vulnerable areas are imperative to prevent the spread of dengue mosquitoes.

He said that indoor checks of houses, schools, offices and commercial buildings must be coupled with outdoor surveillance of junkyards, under-construction sites, green belts and stagnant water points to eliminate breeding sources comprehensively.

He said that district administration, health authorities and allied departments must work in close coordination to ensure an effective anti-dengue response while daily performance evaluations would be carried out to gauge progress.

He further highlighted that success of the anti-dengue campaign depends on an integrated approach where field teams, assistant commissioners and general public collectively contribute to break the breeding cycle of mosquitoes.

