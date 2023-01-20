21 prisoners avails education remission in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as twenty-one prisoners were given education remission on Friday after they qualified different degrees

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :As many as twenty-one prisoners were given education remission on Friday after they qualified different degrees.

A meeting chaired by DIG prisons Multan and DG KhanvRange, Mohsin Rafique Chaudhary, was held at his office attended by Superintendents and Deputy Superintendents Central and District Jails Multan and Rajanpur.

A total of twenty-five cases were discussed during the meeting whereas 21 were given remission.

The committee returned two cases with objections while as many were rejected.

Prisoners on education remission basis were pardoned remarkably.

Those who attended meeting including superintendents Shehram Tauqir, Nazak Shahzad, Deputy Superintendent Judicial Central Jail Arif Habib, Religious Teacher Hafiz Rashid Abbas and Deputy Superintendent Rajanpur Jail, Rasool Bukhsh Kolachi, says a news release issued here.

It merits mentioning here that IG Prisons Punjab, Mubashar Ahmad, directed DIG Ranges to give education remission after studying the cases.

In past, this concession was given by IG prisons himself.