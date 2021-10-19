UrduPoint.com

22 Kashmiri Political Prisoners Shifted To High-security Agra Jail In India

Tue 19th October 2021 | 01:50 PM

22 Kashmiri political prisoners shifted to high-security Agra jail in India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Twenty two Kashmirs detained under black law, Public safety Act (PSA), were shifted from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to high-security Agra jail, Uttar Pradesh, in India.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the authorities shifted these detainees from Kotbhalwal jail Jammu, Udhampur district jail and Kathua district jail to the Agra jail.

An order of Indian Home department from civil Secretariat Srinagar reads that "In exercise of the powers conferred under section 10-B of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act 1978, the government hereby directs to remove/shift the 22 detainees who have been detained under the provision of Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act 1978 from their present places of lodgment to central jail Agra, Uttar Pradesh, with immediate effect.

" Among those political prisoners nine of them are residents of Islamabad, eight from Pulwama, three from Kulgam, one each from Doda and Baramulla districts, the statement read.

The reasons have not been given for the move of shifting of these twenty two political prisoners.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) Spokesman Mohammad Iqbal in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the continued detention of youth, party and Hurriyat activists including Fayaz Ahmed, Riyaz Ahmed, Nisar Ahmed,Sameer Ahmed and Ashiq Hussain.

