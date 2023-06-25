2200-kg substandard 'khoya' discarded

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) discarded a huge quantity of khoya (curd), here on Sunday.

The Authority launched a crackdown on substandard milk and khoya sellers across the city and discarded 2200-kg curd, according to a spokesman.

He said the PFA teams conducted raids at different localities and also discarded 280-kg adulterated milk. The PFA also closed plants of two production centres over the law violations.