Open Menu

2200-kg Substandard 'khoya' Discarded

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2023 | 05:50 PM

2200-kg substandard 'khoya' discarded

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) discarded a huge quantity of khoya (curd), here on Sunday.

The Authority launched a crackdown on substandard milk and khoya sellers across the city and discarded 2200-kg curd, according to a spokesman.

He said the PFA teams conducted raids at different localities and also discarded 280-kg adulterated milk. The PFA also closed plants of two production centres over the law violations.

Related Topics

Punjab Sunday

Recent Stories

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievem ..

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievements in 2022

52 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ..

Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ensuring economic prosperity

1 hour ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future an ..

Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future and MBRSC partnership

1 hour ago
 EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expressio ..

EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expression of a Brand on Social Media&# ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse preparedness to accommodate 37 ..

2 hours ago
 Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi ..

Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi International Airport’s new ..

3 hours ago
UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accessi ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

3 hours ago
 UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, ME ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, MENA Fintech Association launch ..

4 hours ago
 AD Ports Group partners with Premier Marine to est ..

AD Ports Group partners with Premier Marine to establish &#039;SAFEEN Drydocks&# ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan