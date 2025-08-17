Open Menu

228 Proclaimed Offenders Arrested In Fortnight

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2025 | 10:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The police have claimed to arrest 228 proclaimed offenders in addition to seizing heavy quantity of drugs, illegal weapons and gambling money during first fortnight of August 2025.

Police spokesman said that on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar, the police carried out extensive operations during first 15 days of August against criminal elements across the district and arrested 228 proclaimed offenders including 85 POs in category-A and 143 POs in category-B.

He said that the police also arrested 135 individuals on gambling charges and registered 48 cases after recovering bet money of Rs.298,000, playing cards, slips, registers and other gambling material.

He said that during operation against narcotics dealers, the police registered 193 cases and recovered 60.525 kilograms (kg) Chars, 7.422 kg ICE, 24.646 kg Heroin, 1.200 kg Opium, 43.850 kg Bhang and 2,617 liters Liquor from their possession.

Similarly, the police registered 156 cases against illicit weapon holders and recovered 135 pistols, 7 Kalashnikovs, 6 rifles, 5 shotguns, 4 repeaters, 2 revolvers, 1 carbine and hundreds of bullets and cartridges from their possession.

The action was also initiated against one-wheeling and reckless youth during this period and the police arrested 35 violators and registered 30 cases against them, he added.

