2,289 Police Personnel Embraced Martyrdom In KP's Ongoing War Against Terror: Report
Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Central Police Office in Peshawar on Friday reported that as many as 2,289 police personnel have been martyred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the ongoing war against terrorism.
The province continues to face significant security challenges, with 476 terrorist incidents recorded in the current year alone.
According to the report, 66 police officials were martyred and 90 injured in these incidents in 2025 so far. The highest number of attacks was reported in North Waziristan, with 77 incidents, followed by Bannu 74, Lakki Marwat 48, and Dera Ismail Khan 44.
In addition to the police casualties, the wave of violence also claimed the lives of 121 civilians, while 301 others were injured.
Among other security forces, 10 Khasadar personnel were either martyred or injured, 48 Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred and 109 injured, while 55 other security force members lost their lives and 112 sustained injuries.
Bannu emerged as the most affected district in terms of police casualties this year, with 15 officials martyred and 16 wounded.
In Lakki Marwat, nine police officers were killed. South Waziristan and Peshawar each reported the martyrdom of six officials.
Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed stated that modern weapons are being provided to the police in southern districts to effectively counter terrorism.
Efforts are also underway to strengthen check posts and police stations in vulnerable areas, he added.
The Central Police Office emphasized that the fight against terrorism continues at great human cost, as KP remains on the front line of Pakistan’s internal security efforts.
Recent Stories
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aurangzeb Khichi reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmiri people8 minutes ago
-
Overloading of public transport raises safety concerns in DIKhan8 minutes ago
-
"Maraka-e-Haq" celebrations continue across Karachi under Commissioner’s supervision8 minutes ago
-
Experts call to break stigma around female drug addiction in Pakistan38 minutes ago
-
53,000 MT sugar released by mills38 minutes ago
-
U.S. trade breakthrough a game-changer for exports: Iftikhar Malik38 minutes ago
-
Three medical stores challaned over drug Act violations48 minutes ago
-
APHC leader term August 5, 2019, as unprecedented catastrophe, exposes India’s media censorship48 minutes ago
-
Taekwondo star Abu Huraira meets Agha Mehmood Shah, credits him for crucial support in career48 minutes ago
-
Body recovered from Kohistan Glacier after 28 years, nature’s astonishing power of preservation58 minutes ago
-
15 held for overcharging58 minutes ago
-
40-bed extension inaugurated at Trauma Centre, DHQ hospital DIKhan58 minutes ago