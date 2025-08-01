PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Central Police Office in Peshawar on Friday reported that as many as 2,289 police personnel have been martyred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the ongoing war against terrorism.

The province continues to face significant security challenges, with 476 terrorist incidents recorded in the current year alone.

According to the report, 66 police officials were martyred and 90 injured in these incidents in 2025 so far. The highest number of attacks was reported in North Waziristan, with 77 incidents, followed by Bannu 74, Lakki Marwat 48, and Dera Ismail Khan 44.

In addition to the police casualties, the wave of violence also claimed the lives of 121 civilians, while 301 others were injured.

Among other security forces, 10 Khasadar personnel were either martyred or injured, 48 Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred and 109 injured, while 55 other security force members lost their lives and 112 sustained injuries.

Bannu emerged as the most affected district in terms of police casualties this year, with 15 officials martyred and 16 wounded.

In Lakki Marwat, nine police officers were killed. South Waziristan and Peshawar each reported the martyrdom of six officials.

Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed stated that modern weapons are being provided to the police in southern districts to effectively counter terrorism.

Efforts are also underway to strengthen check posts and police stations in vulnerable areas, he added.

The Central Police Office emphasized that the fight against terrorism continues at great human cost, as KP remains on the front line of Pakistan’s internal security efforts.