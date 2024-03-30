22nd Death Anniversary Of Poet, Writer Sehba Lakhnavi Observed
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The twenty-second death anniversary of renowned poet, writer and editor Sehba Lakhnavi was observed on Saturday.
Sehba Lakhnavi, whose real name was Syed Sharaft Ali, was born on December 25, 1919, in Bhopal state.
After the establishment of Pakistan, he settled in Karachi and started "Afkar" magazine in 1951 that was published continuously for 57 years without any interruption.
Sehba Lakhnavi's poetry collections were published under the Names of "Mah Paray" and "Zir Asman", while her prose books included "Meray Khwabon ki Sarzameen", "Iqbal Aur Bhopal", "Majaz Aik Ahang", "Armaghan e Majnu", "Rais Amrohavi Fun o Shaksiat and "Manto Aik Kitab".
