23 Candidates Including 14 Independents Contesting Elections For PP-7
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2024 | 09:12 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) 23 candidates including 14 independents are in the run for the PP-7 constituency where a total 386,077 registered voters including 196,863 males and 189,214 females will use their right to vote.
According to details, the Murree administration is finalizing all the arrangements including security to ensure fair and transparent general elections scheduled to be held on Feb 8.
The administration on the special directives of the Punjab government had finalized the comprehensive plan for polling day.
According to the polling scheme issued by the district election commission, there will be 324 polling stations including 63 each will be set up for male and female voters while 198 will be combined. There will be a total of 845 booths in Murree-Kahuta constituency.
Under the scheme of PP-7, there are 324 presiding officers with 1690 assistant presiding officers. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaqat Ali Chattha had instructed the administration officers to strictly monitor of code of conduct issued by ECP in letter and spirit.
