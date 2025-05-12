23 outlaws nabbed, arms & drugs seized

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested 23 suspects in the past 24 hours and registered cases against them under the ongoing crackdown on illegal weapons and narcotics, said Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq on Monday.

DIG Tariq told APP that seven pistols of various bores along with ammunition and a dagger were recovered from the accused.

DIG Tariq said the arrested drug dealers were found in possession of 5,594 grams of heroin, 5,886 grams of hashish, 332 grams of ice, and 30 bottles of liquor.

DIG Tariq said cases have been registered against all the accused and further investigations have been launched.

DIG said the operation against narcotics and illegal arms will continue without any discrimination to ensure the safety of citizens.

"Protecting the lives and property of citizens remains the top priority of Islamabad Police," DIG Tariq said.