Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2025 | 05:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Pakistan Meteorlogical Department on Monday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
