Gilani pays tribute at tomb of unknown soldier in Moscow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, paid homage at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow during his significant visit to Russia.

He laid a floral wreath at the memorial to honor the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during World War II said a news release received here on Monday.

Chairman Gilani acknowledged the immense sacrifices of those brave soldiers who laid down their lives in defense of Russia. In keeping with tradition, he observed a moment of silence as a mark of respect for the fallen heroes.

This gesture by the Chairman Senate was deeply appreciated by the Russian people and reflected the strong bond of friendship between Pakistan and Russia.