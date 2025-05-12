Open Menu

APHC Hails Pakistan’s Swift Response To Indian Aggression

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2025 | 05:50 PM

APHC hails Pakistan’s swift response to Indian aggression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and other pro-freedom organizations and leaders on Monday have praised Pakistan’s prompt and effective response to Indian aggression.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar welcomed the announcement of ceasefire by Pakistan and India and offer for mediation by the US President Donald Trump on the Kashmir dispute.

He said that Kashmir remains on the UN Security Council’s agenda as an unresolved international dispute, belying India’s claim of being its internal matter.

The spokesman said that India’s denial of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination lies at the heart of the conflict adding that lasting regional peace hinges on holding a free & fair UN-supervised plebiscite to settle the Kashmir dispute.

He warned that the threat of a nuclear war between the two nuclear-armed countries cannot be averted until the Kashmir dispute is resolved in its historical perspective.

The leaders said that the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir were happy with professionalism, courage and patriotism shown by the Pakistan Armed Forces against Indian aggression under Operation “Bunyan-un Marsoos”.

Hurriyat leaders urged the United Nations to intervene and resolve Kashmir dispute as per the UN resolutions.

They appealed to the United Nations Human Rights Commission to send its team to occupied Kashmir to monitor the worsening human rights situation.

The leaders said Narendra Modi is a killer of humanity and is a big threat to peace in South Asia. They called on India to abandon its old stubbornness and accept US mediation, as it is in its own interest.

On the other hand, APHC AJK leaders said that Pakistan Armed Forces wrote a new history of bravery forcing Hindutva elements to lick the dust.

They stated that the shooting down of Indian jets, drones, defense systems and the destruction of Indian army installations is a great and historical victory of valiant heroes.

Senior APHC-AJK leader Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, in a statement in Islamabad also hailed the sacrifices, professional expertise of the Pakistan Air Force resulting in the present historical victory for Pakistan and armed forces over Indian forces.

“These dark days of Indian invasion and Pakistan’s quick and befitting response will go down in the history of the South Asia as a memorial day.” He hoped that international community’s role in bringing peace between the two atomic powers will now onwards focus on the basic irritants particularly the Kashmir dispute, which is the root cause behind all past and present standoff in the region.

