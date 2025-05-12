25-year Plantation Plan Along Motorways Discussed In Joint Meeting
Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) A major national initiative is being launched to plant fruit-bearing trees and undertake large scale afforestation along with Motorways across the country.
A comprehensive 25-year plan is being developed with involvement of government departments proposing to lease land to the private sector for this purpose.
Immediate steps will be taken to make this proposal feasible and actionable which will be a milestone for green future of Pakistan.
Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan while chairing a special meeting alongside Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik emphasized that making the environment greener and more pleasant is not only a social responsibility but also a moral and religious obligation, said a press release issued here on Monday.
He stressed the need for integrated planning to plant trees not only along Motorways from Karachi to Quetta but also on National Highways in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. He called upon agricultural experts and farmers to actively participate in this noble cause and national drive.
Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik directed the preparation of concrete proposals within the next three days and agreed to the implementation of the plan in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan assured full support from his Ministry in terms of data sharing, land identification and other necessary aspects. He emphasized that improving the environment and enhancing the travel experience on Motorways is a top priority and fruit trees should be planted according to the agricultural suitability of each region. He further stated that expanding green areas along the Motorways would have a positive impact and this project would play a significant role in ensuring an eco-friendly future.
The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the National Highway Authority, Inspector General of Motorway Police, and senior officials from the Ministry of Climate Change, who contributed various suggestions for the project.
Recent Stories
Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: P ..
NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..
Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RMI collaborates with DRAP to promote national standards for hospital pharmacy practice3 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh3 minutes ago
-
25-year plantation plan along motorways discussed in joint meeting3 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 1943 kg of drugs worth Rs 165.4 mln3 minutes ago
-
APHC hails Pakistan’s swift response to Indian aggression3 minutes ago
-
SAU hosts seminar on citizen budget 2025–26: Emphasis on public involvement3 minutes ago
-
Governor assures resolution of Mohmand, Kurram delegations demands13 minutes ago
-
Robber killed in police operation13 minutes ago
-
18 killed, 1,579 injured in 1,310 road accidents across Punjab13 minutes ago
-
Lahore police intensify vehicle checking13 minutes ago
-
OIC welcomes ceasefire between Pakistan & India13 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 5,850kg unhygienic meat in Tollinton Market23 minutes ago