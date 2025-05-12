Governor assures resolution of Mohmand, Kurram delegations demands

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday assured a visiting delegation from District Mohmand of swift action on their key demands, pledging to address longstanding issues related to education, healthcare, and infrastructure on a priority basis.

A delegation from District Mohmand led by the Asghar Khan, Chairman of Asgher Mohmand Foundation met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi here at Governor House.

The delegation presented key demands related to technical education, digital courses, support for special persons and orphans, and skill development opportunities.

During the meeting, the delegation highlighted that District Mohmand is rich in minerals but suffers from a severe lack of basic facilities. Many residents are forced to go abroad for employment due to the absence of local economic opportunities.

Education, healthcare, and infrastructure in the district have been severely neglected, and patients often have to travel to Peshawar for medical treatment.

The delegation emphasized the urgent need for technical and vocational education, particularly for the youth. They also called for compensation for young individuals affected by terrorism, which has further disrupted educational progress in the area.

Governor Kundi responded positively, assuring the delegation of his full support and a commitment to resolving the issues on priority bases.

He sai that many of these challenges would have to be addressed at the provincial level, especially following the 18th Amendment, which transferred key powers to the provinces.

He encouraged the delegation to also approach the Chief Minister through their elected representatives, adding that the merger of FATA has placed many responsibilities under the Chief Minister's purview.

The Governor further said that his office operates with an open-door policy and invited the delegation to formally submit a written request so he could personally raise the matter with the Chief Secretary.

Governor Kundi reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the people of Mohmand and ensuring their voices are heard at all levels of governance.

Meanwhile, the delegation from Central Kurram Para Chamkani, led by Shaukat Khan and Advocate Waheed Hashmi, met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to discuss pressing issues affecting the people of the area.

During the meeting, the delegation raised several key concerns, including the urgent need for the repair of the Central Kurram Para Chamkani Road, financial assistance for those affected in Bagan, and measures for the promotion of tourism in the area.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi acknowledged the importance of Kurram District, saying that while it holds significant cultural and economic value, recent unrest has negatively impacted local businesses, culture, and the overall lifestyle of residents.

He assured the delegation that he has already conducted various jirgas and meetings to address the situation and is committed to continuing efforts to restore peace and improve living conditions in Kurram.

The Governor also highlighted that, unlike previous Governors who had powers over FATA, the 18th Constitutional Amendment has now devolved powers to the provincial governments.

“My mission is to serve humanity,” he added, saying that an open-door policy has been implemented at the Governor House to ensure the public can directly voice their concerns.

Regarding the road repair, the Governor advised the delegation to submit a formal request, promising to discuss the matter with the Chief Secretary, while on the issue of financial aid, he mentioned that the Pakistan Red Crescent Society has already been actively supporting those affected in Kurram and that he would issue further instructions to relevant authorities for additional assistance.

