RMI Collaborates With DRAP To Promote National Standards For Hospital Pharmacy Practice

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2025 | 05:50 PM

RMI collaborates with DRAP to promote national standards for hospital pharmacy practice

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Pharmacy Department at Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) successfully hosted a workshop in collaboration with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), aimed at promoting the implementation of minimum standards for hospital pharmacies across the country.

The event focused on aligning institutional pharmacy practices with the national regulatory framework set by DRAP.

It featured comprehensive presentations by Umama Saleh, Clinical Pharmacist and Atif Khattak Staff Pharmacist, who elaborated on the key components of DRAP's minimum standards for hospital pharmacies.

The workshop was thoughtfully organized and moderated by Dr Asmat Ullah, Chief Pharmacist at RMI, showcasing the department's commitment to continuous professional development, patient safety, and regulatory compliance.

The session was further enriched by the presence of Syed Adnan Ali Shah, Deputy Director of DRAP, who served as the guest of honor.

He emphasized the critical need for standardization in pharmacy practices to support Pakistan’s broader healthcare objectives and ensure safe, high-quality pharmaceutical services.

This initiative reinforces RMI’s dedication to advancing healthcare quality through the implementation of nationally recognized standards and by fostering a culture of accountability and excellence within the pharmacy profession.

