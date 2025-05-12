RMI Collaborates With DRAP To Promote National Standards For Hospital Pharmacy Practice
Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2025 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Pharmacy Department at Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) successfully hosted a workshop in collaboration with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), aimed at promoting the implementation of minimum standards for hospital pharmacies across the country.
The event focused on aligning institutional pharmacy practices with the national regulatory framework set by DRAP.
It featured comprehensive presentations by Umama Saleh, Clinical Pharmacist and Atif Khattak Staff Pharmacist, who elaborated on the key components of DRAP's minimum standards for hospital pharmacies.
The workshop was thoughtfully organized and moderated by Dr Asmat Ullah, Chief Pharmacist at RMI, showcasing the department's commitment to continuous professional development, patient safety, and regulatory compliance.
The session was further enriched by the presence of Syed Adnan Ali Shah, Deputy Director of DRAP, who served as the guest of honor.
He emphasized the critical need for standardization in pharmacy practices to support Pakistan’s broader healthcare objectives and ensure safe, high-quality pharmaceutical services.
This initiative reinforces RMI’s dedication to advancing healthcare quality through the implementation of nationally recognized standards and by fostering a culture of accountability and excellence within the pharmacy profession.
Recent Stories
Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: P ..
NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..
Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RMI collaborates with DRAP to promote national standards for hospital pharmacy practice6 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh6 minutes ago
-
25-year plantation plan along motorways discussed in joint meeting6 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 1943 kg of drugs worth Rs 165.4 mln6 minutes ago
-
APHC hails Pakistan’s swift response to Indian aggression6 minutes ago
-
SAU hosts seminar on citizen budget 2025–26: Emphasis on public involvement6 minutes ago
-
Governor assures resolution of Mohmand, Kurram delegations demands16 minutes ago
-
Robber killed in police operation16 minutes ago
-
18 killed, 1,579 injured in 1,310 road accidents across Punjab16 minutes ago
-
Lahore police intensify vehicle checking16 minutes ago
-
OIC welcomes ceasefire between Pakistan & India16 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 5,850kg unhygienic meat in Tollinton Market26 minutes ago