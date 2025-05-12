Govt Committed To Promote Education For Interest Of Youth Future: CM Bugti
Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2025 | 06:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that the incumbent provincial government is committed to promoting education in the province, guiding the youth and providing opportunities for them is keeping the provision of education among its top priorities,
He said this while talking to Assistant Commissioner Kashish Chaudhry and his father Gurdari Lal, a young and talented minority officer who passed the Balochistan Public Service Commission examination with distinction called on him here.
Kashish Chaudhry belongs to the backward and remote Nushki district of Balochistan. The Chief Minister expressed happiness and pride over the brilliant success of the young female officer and said that this success is a matter of honor not only for the minority community but also for the entire Balochistan.
He said that Kashish Chaudhry's success is proof that if the youth are given opportunities and guidance, they could achieve success in any field.
Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that Kashish Chaudhry has not only proven her abilities with her hard work, dedication and perseverance but has also become a beacon for other youth from the minority community.
He said that the government is using all resources for the mainstreaming of minorities and their welfare.
The Chief Minister also gave a certificate to Kashish Chaudhry for achieving success through hard work and dedication
Member of National Assembly (MPA) Mir Muhammad Usman Badeni, Mir Ghulam Dastgir Badeni, Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs Sanjay Kumar, and Minority Member of Provincial Assembly Ravi Kumar were also present on the occasion
Who termed Kashish Chaudhry's success as a harbinger of a bright future for Balochistan.
