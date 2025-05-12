SNGPL Celebrates Pakistan Army Success
Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2025 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Multan distribution office held a special ceremony to celebrate the success of the operation by the Pakistan Army against Indian aggression.
The event was led by General Manager SNGPL Ahmad Jawad Khakwani and Chief Engineer Binyamin Shahid, who along with a team, distributed sweets as a gesture of joy and deep appreciation for the armed forces' courage and achievements.
The occasion was more than just a celebration – it was a tribute to the brave sons of soil.
“Our armed forces are not only protectors of our borders, but also symbols of resilience, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to national integrity.
The SNGPL entire team expressed unwavering support for the military, reaffirming that they stand with the Pakistan Army.
Recent Stories
Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: P ..
NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..
Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SNGPL celebrates Pakistan army success2 minutes ago
-
23 outlaws nabbed, arms & drugs seized2 minutes ago
-
Gilani pays tribute at tomb of unknown soldier in Moscow2 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to promote education for interest of youth future: CM Bugti2 minutes ago
-
Pak-Saudi friendship forum holds meeting on Pak-India War2 minutes ago
-
RMI collaborates with DRAP to promote national standards for hospital pharmacy practice11 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh12 minutes ago
-
25-year plantation plan along motorways discussed in joint meeting12 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 1943 kg of drugs worth Rs 165.4 mln12 minutes ago
-
APHC hails Pakistan’s swift response to Indian aggression12 minutes ago
-
SAU hosts seminar on citizen budget 2025–26: Emphasis on public involvement12 minutes ago
-
Governor assures resolution of Mohmand, Kurram delegations demands21 minutes ago