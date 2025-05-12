SNGPL celebrates Pakistan army success

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Multan distribution office held a special ceremony to celebrate the success of the operation by the Pakistan Army against Indian aggression.

The event was led by General Manager SNGPL Ahmad Jawad Khakwani and Chief Engineer Binyamin Shahid, who along with a team, distributed sweets as a gesture of joy and deep appreciation for the armed forces' courage and achievements.

The occasion was more than just a celebration – it was a tribute to the brave sons of soil.

“Our armed forces are not only protectors of our borders, but also symbols of resilience, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to national integrity.

The SNGPL entire team expressed unwavering support for the military, reaffirming that they stand with the Pakistan Army.