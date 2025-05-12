ANF Recovers Over 1943 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 165.4 Mln
Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2025 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting nine operations across the country, recovered as many as 1943.706 kg of drugs worth more than Rs 165.4 million and arrested 14 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Monday.
He informed that 1870 kg of hashish was recovered near Hameed Cross in Saranan, District Pishin.
During an operation near the Kakpul Expressway, Islamabad, 12 kg of hashish was recovered from four suspects riding a high-speed car and a motorcycle.
As many as 10.8 kg of hashish were recovered from a passenger bus at RCD Road Hub, and suspects, including a woman, were arrested.
In another operation,5 kg of ice hidden in two punching pads was recovered from an Afghan national near the General Bus Terminal, Peshawar.
During an operation near Shahi Qila Circular Road, Lahore, 1124 ecstasy pills weighing 706 grams and 200 grams of ice were recovered from the two accused.
As much as 20 kg of opium was recovered in Katchi Abadi, Old Chaman.
The ANF recovered 12 kg of heroin hidden for smuggling in bushes near Old Pasni Road, Koh-e-Murad, Kech.
As much as 1 kg of ice was recovered from two motorcycle riders in DHA Karachi (Chota Bukhari).
In another operation, 12 kg of hashish was recovered from three suspects near the university area at Mandi Bahauddin Road, Sarai Alamgir.
The recovered drugs were skillfully hidden in the vehicle, and the suspects confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.
Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.
