Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) A significant meeting of the Pakistan-Saudi Friendship Forum was convened in Saudi Arabia to discuss the Pak-India war. The session was chaired by Vice Chairman Chaudhry Ikram, who stood in for the Forum's central Chairman, Nasser Habib, as the presiding guest.

In his remarks, Chairman Nasser Habib emphasized that India has consistently blamed Pakistan to cover up its own incompetence and flawed policies. He commended the unity and determination of the Pakistani people in defending their homeland alongside the brave armed forces.

The Chairman highlighted that the Pakistan Army has brought pride to the nation by achieving victory in the war. He stressed the need to inform the world about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's actions, labeling him as a threat to humanity and the world's most significant terrorist.

The meeting concluded with a strong resolution to showcase Pakistan's unwavering stance and resilience on the global stage.