23 persons declare disabled after medical scrutiny

Medical Superintendent, Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Kotli Sattian Dr Salman Khan Tuesday said that as many as 23 persons had been declared disabled after a detailed analysis of 27 people

Chairing a meeting to review the examination of disabled persons at THQ Hospital Kotli Sattian, he informed that a team of Medical Specialist, Orthopedic Surgeons, and Child Specialists, along with Social Welfare Officer Ghalib Abbasi, conducted a detailed examination of 27 people, out of which 23 people were declared disabled while cases of three were referred to District Headquarter Hospital, Rawalpindi and one case was disallowed.

Dr Abdul Salam said that it is our responsibility to remove the complaints of disabled people, and this responsibility would be fulfilled properly.