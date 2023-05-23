UrduPoint.com

23 Persons Declare Disabled After Medical Scrutiny

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2023 | 06:41 PM

23 persons declare disabled after medical scrutiny

Medical Superintendent, Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Kotli Sattian Dr Salman Khan Tuesday said that as many as 23 persons had been declared disabled after a detailed analysis of 27 people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Medical Superintendent, Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Kotli Sattian Dr Salman Khan Tuesday said that as many as 23 persons had been declared disabled after a detailed analysis of 27 people.

Chairing a meeting to review the examination of disabled persons at THQ Hospital Kotli Sattian, he informed that a team of Medical Specialist, Orthopedic Surgeons, and Child Specialists, along with Social Welfare Officer Ghalib Abbasi, conducted a detailed examination of 27 people, out of which 23 people were declared disabled while cases of three were referred to District Headquarter Hospital, Rawalpindi and one case was disallowed.

Dr Abdul Salam said that it is our responsibility to remove the complaints of disabled people, and this responsibility would be fulfilled properly.

Related Topics

Salman Khan Rawalpindi Kotli

Recent Stories

All Crew Members of Capsized Chinese Ship in India ..

All Crew Members of Capsized Chinese Ship in Indian Ocean Presumed Dead - Beijin ..

4 minutes ago
 UK Facing Record Shortage of Dentists in Over Deca ..

UK Facing Record Shortage of Dentists in Over Decade - Association

4 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

2 minutes ago
 Nine Catering Companies providing three meals dail ..

Nine Catering Companies providing three meals daily to visiting intending Hujjaj ..

2 minutes ago
 Dutch Consumers to File Lawsuit Against Google for ..

Dutch Consumers to File Lawsuit Against Google for Violation of Privacy - Report ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador to Pakistan meets Chief Minister an ..

UAE Ambassador to Pakistan meets Chief Minister and Governor of Sindh Province

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.