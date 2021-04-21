24 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown against profiteers

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar arrested 24 shopkeepers including 17 butchers over profiteering and ignoring official price list in Ghanta Ghar area here on Wednesday.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Aftab Ahmad on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Khalid Mehmood raided in Ghanta Ghar and inner city areas, checked different bazaars and arrested 24 profiteers over violation of official price list.

The officers of district administration were conducting raids on bazaars in their areas of respective jurisdiction to ensure the implementation of officially fixed rates of essentials. The officers were particularly checking prices and quality at butchers, milkmen, fruit sellers and grocery shops.