24 shops sealed for SOPs breach

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 24 shops, restaurants and imposed Rs 30,000 fine for coronavirus SOPs violation here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Zoha Shakir sealed nine shops and imposed fine Rs 10,000 for SOPs violation and Rs 20,000 for overcharging in her jurisdiction.

AC Model Town Zeeshan Ranjha sealed five shops in Model Town area,while AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed six shops and four restaurants in his jurisdiction.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.