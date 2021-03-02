UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

24 Shops Sealed For SOPs Breach

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 12:00 PM

24 shops sealed for SOPs breach

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 24 shops, restaurants and imposed Rs 30,000 fine for coronavirus SOPs violation here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Zoha Shakir sealed nine shops and imposed fine Rs 10,000 for SOPs violation and Rs 20,000 for overcharging in her jurisdiction.

AC Model Town Zeeshan Ranjha sealed five shops in Model Town area,while AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed six shops and four restaurants in his jurisdiction.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

Related Topics

Fine Vehicles Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SC orders demolition of illegally constructed cham ..

33 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 42 lives during last 24 hours in P ..

38 minutes ago

PITB partners with 1LINK to launch ‘Payzen’ fo ..

54 minutes ago

Senate polls saga: PM wants end to menace of horse ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 2, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.