241 New Cases Of Coronavirus, 1 Death Reported In Pb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2022 | 01:20 PM

241 new cases of coronavirus, 1 death reported in Pb

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :About 241 new cases of coronavirus were reported in 24 hours on Wednesday across the province while one death was observed due to the pandemic.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 518,993 while the total deaths were recorded as 13,595 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 155 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,3 in Sheikhupura,9 in Rawalpindi, 21 in Faisalabad,7 in Multan, 3 in Okara, 8 in Bahawalpur,3 in Dera Ghazi Khan,3 in Sialkot,2 in Bhakkar, 4 in Rahimyar Khan, 1 in Gujranwala, 2 in Pakpattan,6 in Sargodha, 1 in Vehari,2 in Sahiwal, 1 in Layyah,5 in Khanewal, 2 in Nankana Sahib,1 in Mandi Bahauddin,1 in Kasur,1 in Lodhran and a new case of COVID-19 was reported in Chiniot district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 11,798,447 tests for COVID-19 so far,while 501,741 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The citizens above the age of 12 years must ensure vaccination against the coronavirus.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 4th phase of Reach Every Door Vaccination campaign has been initiated.

