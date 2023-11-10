Open Menu

25 Medical Emergency Vehicles Provided For Raiwind Ijtima

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2023 | 05:20 PM

25 medical emergency vehicles provided for Raiwind Ijtima

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) has provided an emergency medical cover to the participants in the second phase of the Raiwind Ijtima.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Shahid Waheed told APP on Friday that eight emergency vehicles and 17 motorbike-ambulances have been deployed with staff to provide emergency services to the participants in the second session of the annual Raiwind congregation.

He said that Rescue-1122 provided emergency services to around 70 participants during the last 24 hours. Waheed said that Rescue-1122 provided medical assistance to 60 participants and shifted them to nearby government hospitals. Rescue-1122 also provided medical assistance to 20 participants on-the-spot, he added.

The second session of Raiwind Ijtima will continue till Nov 12, starting from Nov 9.

