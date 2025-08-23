25 Road Traffic Accidents In Chiniot, 33 Injured
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2025 | 10:40 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) According to a report by the District Emergency Chiniot, the Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 25 road traffic accidents across Chiniot in the last 24 hours, rescuing 33 injured people.
The injured included 23 men and 10 women, who were provided with immediate medical aid by the rescue teams.
Out of the 33 injured people, 27 were slightly injured and were discharged on the spot after receiving medical treatment.
Six people were seriously injured and were shifted to relevant hospitals in a Rescue 1122 van after receiving first aid.
