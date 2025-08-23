Open Menu

Islamabad Trails To Remain Closed On August 24 Due To Heavy Rainfall Forecast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2025 | 10:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The Islamabad administration has announced the closure of multiple hiking trails in the Margalla Hills for August 24, citing safety concerns amid a forecast of very heavy rainfall over the next 72 hours.

1(20)-HC(G)/2025 issued by the Additional District Magistrate on Saturday, Trail 2, Trail 3, Trail 4, Trail 5 and the trail behind Saidpur Village will remain closed for hikers and visitors.

Authorities have urged the public to comply with the advisory and avoid visiting the hills during this period for their safety.

