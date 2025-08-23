Open Menu

Pakistan-China Relations Based On Mutual Trust: Ambassador Hashmi

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Pakistan-China relations based on mutual trust: Ambassador Hashmi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, on Saturday said that relations between Pakistan and China are unmatched, rooted in mutual trust, friendship and partnership.

Talking to ptv news, he said the bond is rooted in trust and fraternity, reflecting an enduring brotherhood between the two countries.

He said that the partnership is unaffected by outside influences, evolving purely based on bilateral priorities.

He highlighted China’s support to Pakistan on the Indus Waters Treaty, where Beijing publicly supports Pakistan and advised India not to undermine the agreement.

Answering a question, he said that Pakistan and China are taking their economic partnership to new heights, with a strong focus on trade, investment, and B2B collaboration.

The ambassador said that 21 potential sectors for exports to China have been identified and efforts are underway to enhance production capacity, launch joint ventures, and promote business-to-business (B2B) linkages.

He recalled that Pakistan organized its first B2B investment conference last year, attended by 105 Pakistani companies and 250 Chinese firms.

The event led to over 1,000 meetings in a single day, resulting in 30 MoUs, of which 17 have been converted into contracts.

He added that six sectoral investment roadshows were held in areas such as textiles, leather and footwear, medical and surgical equipment, food and vegetables, fruits, fisheries, animal feed, and plastics.

These roadshows connected the Pakistani business community with Chinese enterprises, facilitating matchmaking and investment opportunities.

He said that both sides are working to transform opportunities into tangible results, strengthening business linkages and expanding market access.

The partnership is evolving from traditional cooperation to more targeted, result-oriented initiatives that promise sustainable growth, he added.

Recent Stories

Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham

Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham

35 seconds ago
 MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric ..

MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan

48 minutes ago
 IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment

IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment

49 minutes ago
 60 police officials promoted to inspector rank

60 police officials promoted to inspector rank

49 minutes ago
 Action against fancy numbers, unregistered motorcy ..

Action against fancy numbers, unregistered motorcycles underway in Quetta: SP Ci ..

1 hour ago
 Five accused shot dead by accomplices

Five accused shot dead by accomplices

1 hour ago
Minister highlights investment potential in KP, as ..

Minister highlights investment potential in KP, assures support to investors

1 hour ago
 Students complete 10th Punjab Police Internship pr ..

Students complete 10th Punjab Police Internship programme

1 hour ago
 UAE powerlifting team wins 21 medals at West Asia ..

UAE powerlifting team wins 21 medals at West Asia Championship in Qatar

2 hours ago
 Dist admin fully alert to deal with possible flood ..

Dist admin fully alert to deal with possible flood situation

2 hours ago
 Journalist Syed Shahbaz receives Congressional Rec ..

Journalist Syed Shahbaz receives Congressional Recognition for 34 years of servi ..

3 hours ago
 UAE prepares 9th aid ship for Gaza under 'Operatio ..

UAE prepares 9th aid ship for Gaza under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan