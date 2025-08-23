Pakistan-China Relations Based On Mutual Trust: Ambassador Hashmi
Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, on Saturday said that relations between Pakistan and China are unmatched, rooted in mutual trust, friendship and partnership.
Talking to ptv news, he said the bond is rooted in trust and fraternity, reflecting an enduring brotherhood between the two countries.
He said that the partnership is unaffected by outside influences, evolving purely based on bilateral priorities.
He highlighted China’s support to Pakistan on the Indus Waters Treaty, where Beijing publicly supports Pakistan and advised India not to undermine the agreement.
Answering a question, he said that Pakistan and China are taking their economic partnership to new heights, with a strong focus on trade, investment, and B2B collaboration.
The ambassador said that 21 potential sectors for exports to China have been identified and efforts are underway to enhance production capacity, launch joint ventures, and promote business-to-business (B2B) linkages.
He recalled that Pakistan organized its first B2B investment conference last year, attended by 105 Pakistani companies and 250 Chinese firms.
The event led to over 1,000 meetings in a single day, resulting in 30 MoUs, of which 17 have been converted into contracts.
He added that six sectoral investment roadshows were held in areas such as textiles, leather and footwear, medical and surgical equipment, food and vegetables, fruits, fisheries, animal feed, and plastics.
These roadshows connected the Pakistani business community with Chinese enterprises, facilitating matchmaking and investment opportunities.
He said that both sides are working to transform opportunities into tangible results, strengthening business linkages and expanding market access.
The partnership is evolving from traditional cooperation to more targeted, result-oriented initiatives that promise sustainable growth, he added.
Recent Stories
Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham
MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan
IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment
60 police officials promoted to inspector rank
Action against fancy numbers, unregistered motorcycles underway in Quetta: SP Ci ..
Five accused shot dead by accomplices
Minister highlights investment potential in KP, assures support to investors
Students complete 10th Punjab Police Internship programme
UAE powerlifting team wins 21 medals at West Asia Championship in Qatar
Dist admin fully alert to deal with possible flood situation
Journalist Syed Shahbaz receives Congressional Recognition for 34 years of servi ..
UAE prepares 9th aid ship for Gaza under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan-China relations based on mutual trust: Ambassador Hashmi1 minute ago
-
Earthquake tremors felt in Zhob, Balochistan1 minute ago
-
Drug dealer arrested in Kohat with 1460 grams of heroin1 minute ago
-
HESCO suspends 2 SDOs for fatal accidents of linemen11 minutes ago
-
PM issues orders regarding flood situation in Ghizer31 minutes ago
-
Man, son booked for killing brother over rent dispute31 minutes ago
-
Islamabad trails to remain closed on august 24 due to heavy rainfall forecast31 minutes ago
-
57 candidates submit nomination forms for by-polls on 18 LG seats in Hyderabad41 minutes ago
-
MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan48 minutes ago
-
IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment49 minutes ago
-
60 police officials promoted to inspector rank49 minutes ago
-
Action against fancy numbers, unregistered motorcycles underway in Quetta: SP City1 hour ago