Pakistan-China relations based on mutual trust: Ambassador Hashmi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, on Saturday said that relations between Pakistan and China are unmatched, rooted in mutual trust, friendship and partnership.

Talking to ptv news, he said the bond is rooted in trust and fraternity, reflecting an enduring brotherhood between the two countries.

He said that the partnership is unaffected by outside influences, evolving purely based on bilateral priorities.

He highlighted China’s support to Pakistan on the Indus Waters Treaty, where Beijing publicly supports Pakistan and advised India not to undermine the agreement.

Answering a question, he said that Pakistan and China are taking their economic partnership to new heights, with a strong focus on trade, investment, and B2B collaboration.

The ambassador said that 21 potential sectors for exports to China have been identified and efforts are underway to enhance production capacity, launch joint ventures, and promote business-to-business (B2B) linkages.

He recalled that Pakistan organized its first B2B investment conference last year, attended by 105 Pakistani companies and 250 Chinese firms.

The event led to over 1,000 meetings in a single day, resulting in 30 MoUs, of which 17 have been converted into contracts.

He added that six sectoral investment roadshows were held in areas such as textiles, leather and footwear, medical and surgical equipment, food and vegetables, fruits, fisheries, animal feed, and plastics.

These roadshows connected the Pakistani business community with Chinese enterprises, facilitating matchmaking and investment opportunities.

He said that both sides are working to transform opportunities into tangible results, strengthening business linkages and expanding market access.

The partnership is evolving from traditional cooperation to more targeted, result-oriented initiatives that promise sustainable growth, he added.