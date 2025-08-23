Earthquake tremors felt in Zhob, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Tremors of a moderate earthquake were felt in Zhob and adjoining areas of Balochistan on Saturday.

According to the Seismological Centre, the quake measured 4.5 on the Richter scale with a depth of 150 kilometers, a private news channel reported.

The district administration confirmed that no loss of life or property was reported.

Authorities are monitoring the situation and have urged residents to remain calm and follow safety precautions in case of aftershocks.