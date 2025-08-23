Man, Son Booked For Killing Brother Over Rent Dispute
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2025 | 10:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The Jamshoro district police have booked a man and his son for allegedly shooting dead his brother over a petty contentious matter of rent.
The Jamshoro police station lodged an FIR on Friday on the complaint of Ramsha Mehsood, wife of slain Farmanullah Khan Mehsud, under section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), according to the Investigating Officer (IO) Shahnawaz Loond.
She stated that the accused Yaseen Sultan Mehsood and his son Izzat Khan Mehsood visited their tenant in RBB Colony in Jamshoro for the collection of rent.
She alleged that her husband was first taken to an embankment of the River Indus, where the accused shot him dead before escaping from the spot.
The IO informed that the accused persons were at large, but the police were trying to hunt them.
Recent Stories
MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan
IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment
60 police officials promoted to inspector rank
Action against fancy numbers, unregistered motorcycles underway in Quetta: SP Ci ..
Five accused shot dead by accomplices
Minister highlights investment potential in KP, assures support to investors
Students complete 10th Punjab Police Internship programme
UAE powerlifting team wins 21 medals at West Asia Championship in Qatar
Dist admin fully alert to deal with possible flood situation
Journalist Syed Shahbaz receives Congressional Recognition for 34 years of servi ..
UAE prepares 9th aid ship for Gaza under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
Gold prices soar in Pakistan after surge in international markets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM issues orders regarding flood situation in Ghizer9 minutes ago
-
Man, son booked for killing brother over rent dispute9 minutes ago
-
Islamabad trails to remain closed on august 24 due to heavy rainfall forecast9 minutes ago
-
57 candidates submit nomination forms for by-polls on 18 LG seats in Hyderabad19 minutes ago
-
MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan26 minutes ago
-
IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment26 minutes ago
-
60 police officials promoted to inspector rank27 minutes ago
-
Action against fancy numbers, unregistered motorcycles underway in Quetta: SP City45 minutes ago
-
Five accused shot dead by accomplices52 minutes ago
-
Minister highlights investment potential in KP, assures support to investors52 minutes ago
-
Students complete 10th Punjab Police Internship programme52 minutes ago
-
Dist admin fully alert to deal with possible flood situation1 hour ago