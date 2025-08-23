Open Menu

Man, Son Booked For Killing Brother Over Rent Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Man, son booked for killing brother over rent dispute

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The Jamshoro district police have booked a man and his son for allegedly shooting dead his brother over a petty contentious matter of rent.

The Jamshoro police station lodged an FIR on Friday on the complaint of Ramsha Mehsood, wife of slain Farmanullah Khan Mehsud, under section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), according to the Investigating Officer (IO) Shahnawaz Loond.

She stated that the accused Yaseen Sultan Mehsood and his son Izzat Khan Mehsood visited their tenant in RBB Colony in Jamshoro for the collection of rent.

She alleged that her husband was first taken to an embankment of the River Indus, where the accused shot him dead before escaping from the spot.

The IO informed that the accused persons were at large, but the police were trying to hunt them.

