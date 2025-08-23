HESCO suspends 2 SDOs for fatal accidents of linemen

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) here on Saturday suspended two Sub Divisional Officers (SDOs) who were posted in Tando Muhammad Khan and Matiari districts due to the deadly accidents of linemen during rain emergencies.

According to the office orders, the acting SDO of Tando Muhammad Khan II Sub Division, Younus Nizamani and acting SDO of Saeedabad Sub Division in Matiari, Asad Ali Abro, have been suspended.

The designation of both the suspended officials was Line Superintendent I, but they were working on an acting charge as the SDOs.