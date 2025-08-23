Open Menu

HESCO Suspends 2 SDOs For Fatal Accidents Of Linemen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2025 | 10:20 PM

HESCO suspends 2 SDOs for fatal accidents of linemen

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) here on Saturday suspended two Sub Divisional Officers (SDOs) who were posted in Tando Muhammad Khan and Matiari districts due to the deadly accidents of linemen during rain emergencies.

According to the office orders, the acting SDO of Tando Muhammad Khan II Sub Division, Younus Nizamani and acting SDO of Saeedabad Sub Division in Matiari, Asad Ali Abro, have been suspended.

The designation of both the suspended officials was Line Superintendent I, but they were working on an acting charge as the SDOs.

Recent Stories

MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric ..

MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan

39 minutes ago
 IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment

IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment

40 minutes ago
 60 police officials promoted to inspector rank

60 police officials promoted to inspector rank

40 minutes ago
 Action against fancy numbers, unregistered motorcy ..

Action against fancy numbers, unregistered motorcycles underway in Quetta: SP Ci ..

59 minutes ago
 Five accused shot dead by accomplices

Five accused shot dead by accomplices

1 hour ago
 Minister highlights investment potential in KP, as ..

Minister highlights investment potential in KP, assures support to investors

1 hour ago
Students complete 10th Punjab Police Internship pr ..

Students complete 10th Punjab Police Internship programme

1 hour ago
 UAE powerlifting team wins 21 medals at West Asia ..

UAE powerlifting team wins 21 medals at West Asia Championship in Qatar

1 hour ago
 Dist admin fully alert to deal with possible flood ..

Dist admin fully alert to deal with possible flood situation

1 hour ago
 Journalist Syed Shahbaz receives Congressional Rec ..

Journalist Syed Shahbaz receives Congressional Recognition for 34 years of servi ..

2 hours ago
 UAE prepares 9th aid ship for Gaza under 'Operatio ..

UAE prepares 9th aid ship for Gaza under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

3 hours ago
 Gold prices soar in Pakistan after surge in intern ..

Gold prices soar in Pakistan after surge in international markets

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan