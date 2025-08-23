PM Issues Orders Regarding Flood Situation In Ghizer
Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2025 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday issued special orders regarding flood situation in Ghizer area of Gilgit Baltistan due to Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF).
He appreciated the rescue teams and local volunteers for early evacuation of all residents of the area to safe places in view of the flood situation.
He instructed National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and district administration to continue rescue operations in the affected areas of Ghizer.
He ordered to intensify relief activities in the affected areas in view of the upcoming two spells, so that the affectees can be taken to safe places.
The Prime Minister directed all concerned authorities to be fully prepared for relief operations in the lower parts of the country in view of the flood situation in the coming days.
A national campaign will be launched to stop construction around rivers, streams and natural water courses, he added.
He said it was national duty to help the people affected by the recent rains and floods.
After rescuing and assisting the victims, the rehabilitation work will be started, he remarked.
He stressed that provision of medical aid and relief materials to all the affectees should be ensured at all costs.
The Prime Minister directed the NDMA to maintain contact with all provincial disaster management authorities in view of the flood situation in Guddu, Sukkur, G.S Wala and other places at the Indus and Sutlej rivers.
He paid tribute to Wasiat Khan, a resident of Ghizer area of Gilgit Baltistan, for informing the government of the flood in advance.
While risking his own life, he informed the residents of his village about the GLOF in advance, making it possible to avoid any loss of life, he added.
Recent Stories
MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan
IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment
60 police officials promoted to inspector rank
Action against fancy numbers, unregistered motorcycles underway in Quetta: SP Ci ..
Five accused shot dead by accomplices
Minister highlights investment potential in KP, assures support to investors
Students complete 10th Punjab Police Internship programme
UAE powerlifting team wins 21 medals at West Asia Championship in Qatar
Dist admin fully alert to deal with possible flood situation
Journalist Syed Shahbaz receives Congressional Recognition for 34 years of servi ..
UAE prepares 9th aid ship for Gaza under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
Gold prices soar in Pakistan after surge in international markets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM issues orders regarding flood situation in Ghizer15 minutes ago
-
Man, son booked for killing brother over rent dispute15 minutes ago
-
Islamabad trails to remain closed on august 24 due to heavy rainfall forecast15 minutes ago
-
57 candidates submit nomination forms for by-polls on 18 LG seats in Hyderabad25 minutes ago
-
MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan32 minutes ago
-
IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment33 minutes ago
-
60 police officials promoted to inspector rank33 minutes ago
-
Action against fancy numbers, unregistered motorcycles underway in Quetta: SP City52 minutes ago
-
Five accused shot dead by accomplices58 minutes ago
-
Minister highlights investment potential in KP, assures support to investors58 minutes ago
-
Students complete 10th Punjab Police Internship programme58 minutes ago
-
Dist admin fully alert to deal with possible flood situation1 hour ago