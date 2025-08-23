Open Menu

PM Issues Orders Regarding Flood Situation In Ghizer

Published August 23, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday issued special orders regarding flood situation in Ghizer area of Gilgit Baltistan due to Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF).

He appreciated the rescue teams and local volunteers for early evacuation of all residents of the area to safe places in view of the flood situation.

He instructed National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and district administration to continue rescue operations in the affected areas of Ghizer.

He ordered to intensify relief activities in the affected areas in view of the upcoming two spells, so that the affectees can be taken to safe places.

The Prime Minister directed all concerned authorities to be fully prepared for relief operations in the lower parts of the country in view of the flood situation in the coming days.

A national campaign will be launched to stop construction around rivers, streams and natural water courses, he added.

He said it was national duty to help the people affected by the recent rains and floods.

After rescuing and assisting the victims, the rehabilitation work will be started, he remarked.

He stressed that provision of medical aid and relief materials to all the affectees should be ensured at all costs.

The Prime Minister directed the NDMA to maintain contact with all provincial disaster management authorities in view of the flood situation in Guddu, Sukkur, G.S Wala and other places at the Indus and Sutlej rivers.

He paid tribute to Wasiat Khan, a resident of Ghizer area of Gilgit Baltistan, for informing the government of the flood in advance.

While risking his own life, he informed the residents of his village about the GLOF in advance, making it possible to avoid any loss of life, he added.

